$1.68 EPS Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.71. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $3.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $12.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.81 to $12.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.58.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,104,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after purchasing an additional 904,661 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,384,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,492,000 after purchasing an additional 840,481 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK opened at $140.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.56. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

