$1.49 EPS Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.48. Standex International posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $185.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Standex International stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.93. 23,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,822. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Standex International has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $121.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,467,000 after acquiring an additional 46,107 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Standex International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 390,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,243,000 after acquiring an additional 215,015 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Standex International by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 84,291 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

