$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) to post $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

UAA traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,056,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,085. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.26. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,258,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Under Armour by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

