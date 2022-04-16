$0.71 EPS Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) will report $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. FS Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $247.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

About FS Bancorp (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.