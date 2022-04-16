-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.70). SQZ Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.25. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 253.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

SQZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,550. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

