$0.64 EPS Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

NYSE RC traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 954,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,608. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. Ready Capital has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 78.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 487.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 75,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 18.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 41,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 88.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 93,622 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ready Capital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

