$0.61 EPS Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGND. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $105.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.84.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,462,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,831,000 after acquiring an additional 51,080 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 362,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

