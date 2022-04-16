$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $82.59 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,192,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

