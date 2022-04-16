$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:CPF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.58. 164,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $734.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

