$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,109,000 after acquiring an additional 135,300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $132.40. The stock had a trading volume of 207,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,078. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.34.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

