$0.17 EPS Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. EVO Payments posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 216.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in EVO Payments by 43.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in EVO Payments by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,847. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. EVO Payments has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $30.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

