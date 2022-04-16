$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fanhua.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fanhua in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fanhua stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 21,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,858. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $354.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,719,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after acquiring an additional 163,322 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 151,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 382.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 98,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

