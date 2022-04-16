-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.07). Ping Identity posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

PING traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.57. 1,985,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,774,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at $14,234,747.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867 in the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 849,027 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,311,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,956 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $68,672,000. Keenan Capital LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after buying an additional 591,691 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ping Identity by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,662,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after buying an additional 57,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

