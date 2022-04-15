ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $3,504.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00045013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.62 or 0.07537688 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,012.20 or 0.99846766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041772 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

