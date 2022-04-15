Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $2.93 on Monday. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.45) by $0.35. Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,812.10% and a negative return on equity of 80.12%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

