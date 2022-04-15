ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.95.

A number of research firms have commented on ZI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $15,924,741.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 25,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $1,441,074.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,962,715 shares of company stock valued at $165,201,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZI traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. 1,688,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,896. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 196.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

