ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Market Cap Tops $34.55 Million

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $34.55 million and approximately $11,510.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00045231 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.59 or 0.07479578 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,236.99 or 0.99866115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00041498 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.