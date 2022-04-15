Zero (ZER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.00

Zero (ZER) traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 52.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market cap of $163,661.87 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00365760 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00086152 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00096373 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006829 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,298,197 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

