Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $26.48 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $93,928.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,521,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

