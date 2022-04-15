Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

ZDGE traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.15. 294,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,727. Zedge has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Zedge had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 26.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZDGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zedge by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Zedge by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zedge by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Zedge by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zedge by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

