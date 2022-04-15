Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
ZDGE traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.15. 294,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,727. Zedge has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.93.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Zedge had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 26.15%.
About Zedge (Get Rating)
Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.
