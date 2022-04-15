Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $393.68 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $375.63 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $420.32 and a 200-day moving average of $507.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

