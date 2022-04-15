Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Encompass Health shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Its rising topline and inorganic growth via mergers and acquisitions should aid development. Over the 2020-2025 period, the firm expects to achieve long-term revenue growth of 8-10%. Also, the aging population gain should continue to boost demand for the company’s services. Streamlining operations will allow it to focus on more profitable business. However, it is witnessing an escalation in labor costs, which is outpacing general inflation rate growth, affecting its bottom line. It expects 2022 earnings per share to decline from the 2021 level to the $3.83-$4.19 range. Also, adjusted free cash flow is expected to plunge in 2022, indicating weakness in operations. A significantly high debt can affect financial flexibility. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.89.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $74.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

