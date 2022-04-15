Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Get DouYu International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOYU. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.23.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,014 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP grew its stake in DouYu International by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.