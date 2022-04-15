Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to “Hold”

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cummins' technological leadership, impressive product portfolio, strong geographic diversification and broad global distribution network augur well. Efforts in electrification, fuel cell and hydrogen production technology are praiseworthy. Hydrogenic buyout, acquisition of a 50% stake in Momentum Fuel, and alliances with Sinopec, Isuzu Motors, Werner Enterprises and Chevron are set to boost Cummins’ opportunities. Strong financials, investor-friendly moves and upbeat revenue forecasts spark optimism. However, supply chain disruptions and high commodity costs will put pressure on the firm’s margins, especially in the first half of 2022.Continuous losses from Cummins’ New Power segment, increasing capex needs and operational expenses are expected to clip profits. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

NYSE CMI traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.94. 995,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,214. Cummins has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.46.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

