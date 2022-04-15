Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTX. JMP Securities cut shares of Cortexyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of CRTX opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Cortexyme has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $121.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 66.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter worth $437,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter worth $375,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

