Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WEJO. Wedbush began coverage on Wejo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,579,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.
Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.
