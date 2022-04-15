Zacks Investment Research Lowers Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on TGH. StockNews.com raised Textainer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

TGH opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.22. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 37.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

