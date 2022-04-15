Zacks Investment Research Lowers Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $121.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.59 and a 200 day moving average of $161.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $118.00 and a one year high of $199.94.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

