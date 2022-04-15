Zacks Investment Research Lowers Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $121.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.59 and a 200 day moving average of $161.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $118.00 and a one year high of $199.94.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

