Zacks Investment Research Lowers PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNXN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

CNXN stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.64. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $54.79.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $800.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $165,090.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,328. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

