Zacks Investment Research Lowers High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

Get High Tide alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Shares of HITI stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $242.43 million and a P/E ratio of -18.18. High Tide has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. On average, research analysts predict that High Tide will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HITI. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of High Tide by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,677 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of High Tide by 83.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 142,570 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of High Tide by 314.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Tide Company Profile (Get Rating)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.