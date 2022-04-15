Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.47.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. The firm had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

