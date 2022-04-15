Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) to Sell

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Get Envela alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.97. 24,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,921. Envela has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.23.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Envela had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envela will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envela news, Director Richard D. Schepp acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,731 shares of company stock valued at $73,379 in the last three months. 71.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Envela by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envela by 614.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Envela by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the period. 6.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envela (ELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.