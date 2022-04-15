Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vivid Seats.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEAT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,023,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,923,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $1,246,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.32. 330,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,195. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

