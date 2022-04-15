Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

In related news, Director Dennis Helling acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRHC traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $4.45. 341,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $53.38.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.