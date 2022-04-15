Zacks: Brokerages Expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) will report $152.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.24 million to $156.77 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $153.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $604.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $594.77 million to $614.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $677.36 million, with estimates ranging from $676.68 million to $678.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

QNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

QNST stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 126,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,122. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.42 million, a PE ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 0.95.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

