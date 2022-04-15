Zacks: Brokerages Expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Analysts expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

ONCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

OncoSec Medical stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 93,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,814. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 33.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 61,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.