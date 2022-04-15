Zacks: Brokerages Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) to report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. GMS posted sales of $932.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. 173,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,821. GMS has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.91.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 105,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in GMS by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 2,218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GMS by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 78,657 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

