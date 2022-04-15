Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Expedia Group posted earnings of ($2.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $11.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.78.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $54,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $1,844,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,475 shares of company stock worth $25,721,173 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

