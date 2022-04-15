Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Post $1.10 EPS

Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.49. Southern reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,925,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,130. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

