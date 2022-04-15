Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.40. SP Plus posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $696.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 47,882.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,757,000 after buying an additional 1,000,748 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 67.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,868,000 after buying an additional 652,774 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 11.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,010,000 after buying an additional 138,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SP Plus by 267.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 115,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 15.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 572,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,566,000 after buying an additional 78,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

