Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings. Mistras Group reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mistras Group.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. 53,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,066. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.07 million, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MG. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

