Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.37. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.87. 183,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,324. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after acquiring an additional 436,514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

