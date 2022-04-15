Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOBY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,792,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,593. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

