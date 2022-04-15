Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.03. ITT reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ITT in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT remained flat at $$72.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 687,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23. ITT has a 52 week low of $70.33 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

