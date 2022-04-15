Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Green Plains reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Plains.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $16,971,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 136,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000.
GPRE stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
About Green Plains (Get Rating)
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
