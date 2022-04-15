Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Green Plains reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on GPRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $16,971,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 136,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000.

GPRE stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

