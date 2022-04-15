Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.22 Million

Brokerages expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) to announce $98.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.00 million and the highest is $99.10 million. Carriage Services reported sales of $96.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year sales of $386.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $388.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $413.33 million, with estimates ranging from $409.99 million to $417.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In related news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CSV traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 74,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,821. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $795.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

About Carriage Services (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.