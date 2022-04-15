Zacks: Analysts Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.97 Million

Brokerages expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) will post sales of $44.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $45.95 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $43.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $193.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.40 million to $198.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $205.54 million, with estimates ranging from $198.10 million to $212.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

UMH has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

UMH traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 217,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,732. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18. UMH Properties has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,130 shares of company stock valued at $26,753 and sold 8,710 shares valued at $206,663. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in UMH Properties by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

