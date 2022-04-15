Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,607,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

