Zacks: Analysts Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Tapestry reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

TPR stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.74. 4,329,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,172. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

