Zacks: Analysts Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) to report sales of $44.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.30 million to $46.00 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $42.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $236.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.35 million to $237.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $277.13 million, with estimates ranging from $265.10 million to $283.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 78,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $377.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

