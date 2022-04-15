Zacks: Analysts Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.91 Million

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Rating) to report sales of $44.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.30 million to $46.00 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $42.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $236.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.35 million to $237.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $277.13 million, with estimates ranging from $265.10 million to $283.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 78,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $377.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.

About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.